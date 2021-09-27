Main content
Germany election: Centre-left claim narrow win over Merkel's party
After a tight result, who will replace Angela Merkel as leader? Can a three-way coalition agree on anything?
Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have claimed victory in the federal election, telling the party of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel it should no longer be in power.
Also today: the Afghans who have been given a temporary home in Albania; and silence please- why visitors to some ancient monasteries in England are being encouraged not to speak.
(Photo: Social Democratic Party top candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz receives flowers, one day after the general election. Credit: Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke)
Yesterday 20:06GMT
