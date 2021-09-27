Main content

German centre-left claim narrow election victory

The Social Democrats lead but may need weeks to form a coalition

This edition of Newshour comes to you, in part from just above the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, with key players and analysis from across Germany's political spectrum. SPD leader Olaf Scholz says he has a clear mandate to form a government, while his conservative rival Armin Laschet remains determined to fight on. Preliminary results gave his party a narrow election win over the conservatives who suffered their worst-ever performance. The Greens and pro-business FDP attracted the most support from the under-30s in an election dominated by climate change. The Greens made history with almost 15% of the vote.

Also on the programme: A rebuke from the Prime Minister of Albania as he outlines “a moral problem” with Europe’s response to the plight of many Afghan refugees. Albania is one of Europe’s poorest countries and has already received around 1,000 Afghans; and we take a look at the reasons behind the UK's fuel supply problems.

(Picture: Top candidate of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) Olaf Scholz Credit: EPA/JOERG CARSTENSEN)

