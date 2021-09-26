Social Democrats appear poised for narrow victory, but will need to form a coalition

With polls closed in the German general election, the centre-left Social Democrats are on course for a narrow victory, but they will need to build a coalition to form a government. We have a special election episode coming live from Berlin with Tim Franks, with interviews with politicians from the main parties, analysts and our own correspondents. We hear from Social Democratic Party MEP Katarina Barley and Günter Krings of Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, and get a European view from former French Europe Minister Natalie Loiseau.

(Photo: Supporters react after the first election forecast during the CDU election event in Berlin 26/09/2021. Credit: Getty Images/Clemens Bilan)