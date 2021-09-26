Main content
Germany votes on who will replace Merkel
People are deciding who will run Europe’s biggest economy
The future direction of Germany without Angela Merkel at the helm after sixteen years in power is being determined, as millions of voters go to the polls in a general election. We hear from our correspondent in Berlin.
Also in the programme: A Hong Kong pro-democracy group known for organising vigils commemorating the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre has officially disbanded, and we hear from a foreign born Australian who managed to leave the country during lockdown and is now trying to return.
(Photo: German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a rally in Aachen 25/9/21. Credit: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay)
