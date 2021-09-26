The future direction of Germany without Angela Merkel at the helm after sixteen years in power is being determined, as millions of voters go to the polls in a general election. We hear from our correspondent in Berlin.

Also in the programme: A Hong Kong pro-democracy group known for organising vigils commemorating the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre has officially disbanded, and we hear from a foreign born Australian who managed to leave the country during lockdown and is now trying to return.

(Photo: German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a rally in Aachen 25/9/21. Credit: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay)