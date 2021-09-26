Main content

Germany votes on who will replace Merkel

People are deciding who will run Europe’s biggest economy

The future direction of Germany without Angela Merkel at the helm after sixteen years in power is being determined, as millions of voters go to the polls in a general election. We hear from our correspondent in Berlin.

Also in the programme: A Hong Kong pro-democracy group known for organising vigils commemorating the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre has officially disbanded, and we hear from a foreign born Australian who managed to leave the country during lockdown and is now trying to return.

(Photo: German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a rally in Aachen 25/9/21. Credit: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

'Hostage diplomacy' as China and Canada swap prisoners

Next

26/09/2021 17:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.