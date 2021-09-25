Main content

'Hostage diplomacy' as China and Canada swap prisoners

Chinese Huawei executive and two Canadians return home.

Two Canadians accused of espionage, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, have been released by China, on the same day as the Canadian authorities released Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. We ask what this means for relations between the countries, and hear from Michael Spavor's friend Chad O'Carroll about his arrest and detention.

Also in the programme: the latest from the ongoing volcanic eruption in La Palma, and a look ahead at the German elections.

(Photo: Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at Shenzhen airport. Credit: Jin Liwang/Xinhua via REUTERS)

