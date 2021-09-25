Main content

China & Canada Prisoner Swap

A legal and diplomatic battle involving China, the US and Canada has been resolved.

In a sudden conclusion to a tense diplomatic and legal standoff between the United States, China and Canada, the Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is flying back home after three years under house arrest in Canada. In return, China has released Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor -- two Canadians it had imprisoned on espionage charges.

Also on the programme, Newshour's Tim Franks joins us live from Germany on the eve of elections for a new parliament and new chancellor; and will Switzerland become one of the last countries in Europe to approve same sex marriage?

(Photo: Meng Wanzhou speaks to the press before leaving Canada; EPA/BOB FRID)

