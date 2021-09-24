There are two days to go until the elections to choose Angela Merkel's replacement in Germany and climate change is top of voters' concerns. So how is that affecting the campaign?

Also in the programme, US prosecutors reach a deal with senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou allowing her to return home to China nearly three years after she was arrested in Canada.

Haitian migrants continue to head for the US despite the forcible deportation of others.

A special report from Poland looks at allegations that border guards are pushing migrants back into Belarus.

(Picture shows Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at the Fridays For Future global climate action day in Berlin, Germany on 24 September 2021. Credit: EPA/FILIP SINGER)