Main content

Is this Germany's climate election?

There are two days to go until the elections to choose Angela Merkel's replacement in Germany and climate change is top of voters' concerns. So how is that affecting the campaign?

There are two days to go until the elections to choose Angela Merkel's replacement in Germany and climate change is top of voters' concerns. So how is that affecting the campaign?

Also in the programme, US prosecutors reach a deal with senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou allowing her to return home to China nearly three years after she was arrested in Canada.

Haitian migrants continue to head for the US despite the forcible deportation of others.

A special report from Poland looks at allegations that border guards are pushing migrants back into Belarus.

(Picture shows Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at the Fridays For Future global climate action day in Berlin, Germany on 24 September 2021. Credit: EPA/FILIP SINGER)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Climate change and the German election

Next

25/09/2021 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.