Climate change and the German election
Germans will vote on Sunday with climate change a big election issue.
German voters are to elect a new government on Sunday as Chancellor Angela Merkel steps down after 16 years. Newshour's Tim Franks looks at how climate change is featuring in the campaign.
Also on the programme: a fifth migrant has died on the Poland-Belarus border - we'll hear from those trying to cross the freezing frontier and being pushed back; and new evidence has emerged that humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought.
(Photo: Reichstag in Berlin - seat of German government; Credit:EPA/CLEMENS BILAN)
Today 13:06GMT
