Laurence Tubiana, one of the architects of the Paris climate accords about her expectations of November's summit in Glasgow.

Also in the programme: the US Special Envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, resigns saying the Biden administration's approach was to Haitian migrants attempting to cross to Texas was inhumane, and that Haiti couldn't cope with an influx of people needing food and shelter; and in an attempt to standardise and limit waste, the European Commission has come up with a proposal to ensure that all mobile phones, tablets and headphones will use the same charger.

(Picture: Logo for COP26, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. It is due to be held in Glasgow in November 2021, under the presidency of the UK)