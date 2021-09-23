The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the UN General Assembly that, when it comes to climate change, it's time for humanity to "grow up"

A climate summit of world leaders in 40 days will be the "turning point for humanity", PM Boris Johnson has said in a speech to the United Nations. So what would a successful summit in November look like?

Also today; We've been speaking to the newly-appointed head of Kabul University in Afghanistan, who has announced plans to appoint more pro-Islamic staff; and the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet - looted during the first Gulf War- is being handed back to Iraq by the US today.

(Photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City. Credit: Reuters)