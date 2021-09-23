Main content

UK Prime Minister: Humanity is reaching a "turning point" on climate change

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the UN General Assembly that, when it comes to climate change, it's time for humanity to "grow up"

A climate summit of world leaders in 40 days will be the "turning point for humanity", PM Boris Johnson has said in a speech to the United Nations. So what would a successful summit in November look like?

Also today; We've been speaking to the newly-appointed head of Kabul University in Afghanistan, who has announced plans to appoint more pro-Islamic staff; and the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet - looted during the first Gulf War- is being handed back to Iraq by the US today.

(Photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City. Credit: Reuters)

