The US is to donate 500 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine to developing nations, bringing the total US commitment on vaccine sharing to more than one billion jabs. Experts say some 11 billion doses are required to vaccinate at least 70% of the global population.

Also in the programme: Ukraine's President has promised a strong response after one of his top aides survived an apparent assassination attempt and; Netflix buys up the entire works of British Children's author Roald Dahl.

(Image: U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a virtual coronavirus disease Summit as part of the United Nations General Assembly in Washington. Credit: Reuters/Hockstein)