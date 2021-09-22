Main content

President Biden to host Covid vaccine summit

The virtual meeting aims to increase the availability of Covid vaccines around the world

President Biden is to host a virtual summit aimed at increasing the availability of vaccinations all over the world. The African Union say that if developed nations don't act quickly, Africa will quickly become the Covid epicentre. Also in the programme: China pledges to stop building coal-fired power plants abroad; and Arctic sea ice is declining at an alarming pace, contributing to a rise in sea levels.

( Picture: President Joe Biden addresses the UN General Assembly) Credit: China News Service

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

President Biden tells the UN that America is 'back at the table'

22/09/2021 20:06 GMT

