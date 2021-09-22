President Biden is to host a virtual summit aimed at increasing the availability of vaccinations all over the world. The African Union say that if developed nations don't act quickly, Africa will quickly become the Covid epicentre. Also in the programme: China pledges to stop building coal-fired power plants abroad; and Arctic sea ice is declining at an alarming pace, contributing to a rise in sea levels.

( Picture: President Joe Biden addresses the UN General Assembly) Credit: China News Service