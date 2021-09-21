Main content

President Biden tells the UN that America is 'back at the table'

President Biden stresses multilateralism in his first address to the UN General Assembly

President Biden stresses multilateralism in his first address to the UN General Assembly. So what can the world expect from Biden's pledge to work with other countries to tackle humanity's most pressing problems? We discuss his speech with American political scientist Ian Bremmer and former French ambassador Syvie Bermann.

Also in the programme: we look at Pakistan's relationship with the Taliban and its role in Afghanistan, and ask whether the British government's public identification of a third Russian man involved in the notorious 2018 Salisbury poisonings will make any difference to Russian undercover operations. And a glimpse of ancient history, as the United States returns a looted stone tablet to Iraq.

(Photo: US President Joe Biden addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City. Credit: EPA/EDUARDO MUNOZ / POOL)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Imran Khan: Afghanistan's soil should not be used for terrorism

Next

22/09/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.