President Biden stresses multilateralism in his first address to the UN General Assembly. So what can the world expect from Biden's pledge to work with other countries to tackle humanity's most pressing problems? We discuss his speech with American political scientist Ian Bremmer and former French ambassador Syvie Bermann.

Also in the programme: we look at Pakistan's relationship with the Taliban and its role in Afghanistan, and ask whether the British government's public identification of a third Russian man involved in the notorious 2018 Salisbury poisonings will make any difference to Russian undercover operations. And a glimpse of ancient history, as the United States returns a looted stone tablet to Iraq.

(Photo: US President Joe Biden addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City. Credit: EPA/EDUARDO MUNOZ / POOL)