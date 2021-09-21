Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, has told the BBC that his country will only recognise Afghanistan's Taliban government if it is inclusive, respects human rights and makes sure Afghanistan isn't used as a base for terrorism. Mr Khan said the idea that girls shouldn't be educated was not an Islamic one.

Also, Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, retains office in a snap election but fails in his bid to win an absolute majority.

And a third Russian faces charges over his alleged involvement in the 2018 Salisbury poisonings, which left three people critically ill and one dead.

(Photo: Imran Khan. Credit: Reuters)