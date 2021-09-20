Main content

Rich countries urged to help fund climate change action

UN Secretary-General says rich countries appear willing to help developing world

The UN Secretary-General. Antonio Guterres, says there are encouraging signs from rich nations about creating an annual fund for developing countries to tackle climate change, but no firm commitments yet. The Costa Rican President tells Newshour of his frustration at the slow pace of change.

Also in the programme: lava from an erupting volcano in the Canary Islands has destroyed more than a hundred homes as it flows towards the sea. And we hear from the new WHO ambassador for Global Health Financing, former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, on the need to share Covid vaccine doses across the world before they expire.

(Photo: Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, speaks to reporters after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for climate change discussions. Credit: John Minchillo/Pool via REUTERS)

