Fromer hotel manager, Paul Rusesabagina, who saved hundreds of people during the 1994 genocide was found guilty of backing a rebel group from exile by a court in Rwanda. His daughter, Carine Kanimba, told Newshour that president Paul Kagame had targeted her father.

Also in the programme: A gunman has killed at least six people at a university in the Russian city of Perm before being stopped by police a day after the Duma election; and COP26 garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

(Photo: Paul Rusesabagina escorted in handcuffs from the courtroom in Kigali. Clement Uwiringiyimana/Credit: Reuters)