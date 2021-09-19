Main content

Australia defends scrapping submarine deal

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejects accusations that Australia lied to France.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejects accusations that Australia lied, saying France should have been aware it was prepared to break the deal.

Also in the programme: as voting ends in Russia’s parliamentary elections, opposition activists voice allegations of violations at polling stations.

And we hear how Israel assassinated Iran's leading nuclear scientist with a robot machine gun.

Photo: Australian submarine in water, riding a wave. Military officers can be seen standing on the vessel. Credit: AFP

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Australia defends new deal with US and UK

Next

20/09/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.