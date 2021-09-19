Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejects accusations that Australia lied to France.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejects accusations that Australia lied, saying France should have been aware it was prepared to break the deal.

Also in the programme: as voting ends in Russia’s parliamentary elections, opposition activists voice allegations of violations at polling stations.

And we hear how Israel assassinated Iran's leading nuclear scientist with a robot machine gun.

Photo: Australian submarine in water, riding a wave. Military officers can be seen standing on the vessel. Credit: AFP