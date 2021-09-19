Australia has defended its decision to scrap a multi-billion dollar deal to buy submarines from France in favour of a new security project with the US and the UK. Australian deputy prime minister, Barnaby Joyce, says his country needs the nuclear-powered submarines agreed by the new alliance as a deterrent in an increasingly unstable region.

Also in the programme: trying to reduce the huge carbon emissions of gas and air when it's used for pain relief in medicine and as a new memorial opens in the Netherlands to remember the victims of the Nazi Holocaust, we hear about the Roma who are often overlooked.

Photo: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison defends his country's decision to abandon a submarine deal with Paris to acquire nuclear-powered ones from Washington. Credit: EPA/JOEL CARRETT