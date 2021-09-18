Schoolgirls told the BBC they were devastated not to be returning to class.

Schoolgirls told the BBC they were devastated not to be returning to class. The Taliban have only allowed boys and male teachers back into classrooms.

Also in the programme: After 16 years in power, we ask what Angela Merkel’s legacy will be for women in Germany.

And more reactions from both France and the US as France recalls it’s ambassadors in the US and Australia following a new security pact between the US, the UK and Australia.

Photo: Afghan boys sat in classroom with a male teacher. Credit: Getty Images.