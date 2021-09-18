Main content

Afghan girls excluded as boys return to secondary schools

Schoolgirls told the BBC they were devastated not to be returning to class.

Schoolgirls told the BBC they were devastated not to be returning to class. The Taliban have only allowed boys and male teachers back into classrooms.

Also in the programme: After 16 years in power, we ask what Angela Merkel’s legacy will be for women in Germany.

And more reactions from both France and the US as France recalls it’s ambassadors in the US and Australia following a new security pact between the US, the UK and Australia.

Photo: Afghan boys sat in classroom with a male teacher. Credit: Getty Images.

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

France recalls envoys in row over defence deal

Next

19/09/2021 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.