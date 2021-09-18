Main content

France recalls envoys in row over defence deal

French government says the Australians made a huge mistake in scrapping submarine deal.

France says it is recalling its ambassadors in the US and Australia for consultations, in protest at a security deal between the so- called Aukus alliance. The opposition French senator, Nathalie Goulet, says France feels completely betrayed.

Also in the programme: human rights groups say new Greek migrant camp on the island of Samos is like a prison; and boys go back to school in Afghanistan, but their sisters have to stay at home.

Photo: US President Joe Biden delivers remarks about a national security initiative with Australia and Britain on 15th September 2021 Credit: European Pressphoto Agency

