Google and Apple have removed a tactical voting app from their online stores in Russia on the first day of parliamentary elections.

Google and Apple have removed a tactical voting app from their online stores in Russia on the first day of parliamentary elections.

Also in the programme: life under the Taliban in northern Afghanistan; and UN issues blunt warning about climate change.

(Picture: The Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's Smart Voting app is seen on a phone, in Moscow. Credit: Reuters)