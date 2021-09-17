Main content

US tech giants remove opposition app in Russia

Google and Apple have removed a tactical voting app from their online stores in Russia on the first day of parliamentary elections.

Also in the programme: life under the Taliban in northern Afghanistan; and UN issues blunt warning about climate change.

(Picture: The Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's Smart Voting app is seen on a phone, in Moscow. Credit: Reuters)

