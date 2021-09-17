Main content

Polls open in Russia's parliamentary election

Elections will last three days, with a total of 14 parties taking part

Polls open in Russia’s three-day parliamentary election. Fourteen parties are taking part in the vote, which the Kremlin insists is fair. Also in the programme, the Austrian government is being sued for failing to stop covid spreading across Europe from an Apline ski resort and Sir Clive Sinclair, the creator of the Sinclair ZX Spectrum has died aged 81.

(Picture: A man votes in the 2021 Russian parliamentary election Credit: Stanislav Krasilnikov\TASS via Getty Images)

