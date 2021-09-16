Main content
US-UK-Australia defend nuclear sub deal
The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has sought to allay the European Union's concerns about a new nuclear security deal between the US, UK and Australia.
The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has sought to allay the European Union's concerns about a new nuclear security deal between the US, UK and Australia.
Also in the programme fuel relief in Lebanon; and filming a movie in space.
(Picture: U.S Secretary of State Blinken and U.S Defense Secretary Austin, host Australian counterparts at US State Department. Credit: Reuters)
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service