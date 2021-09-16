Main content

US-UK-Australia defend nuclear sub deal

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has sought to allay the European Union's concerns about a new nuclear security deal between the US, UK and Australia.

Also in the programme fuel relief in Lebanon; and filming a movie in space.

(Picture: U.S Secretary of State Blinken and U.S Defense Secretary Austin, host Australian counterparts at US State Department. Credit: Reuters)

