The US and UK provide Australia with the technology to build nuclear-powered submarines

China denounces US-UK-Australia defence pact. The pact will see the US and UK provide Australia with the technology to build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time. The accord is being widely viewed as an effort to counter China's influence in the contested South China Sea. China says the new alliance is part of a "cold-war mentality.

Also in the programme, four amateur astronauts are currently orbiting the earth in the first flight of its kind without a professional astronaut on board. And we hear from Australia where scientists have discovered a unintended positive consequence of wildfires, marine algae growth.

( Picture: US President Biden at podium with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on either side. Credit: Getty Images)