Main content

China denounces US-UK-Australia defence pact

The US and UK provide Australia with the technology to build nuclear-powered submarines

China denounces US-UK-Australia defence pact. The pact will see the US and UK provide Australia with the technology to build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time. The accord is being widely viewed as an effort to counter China's influence in the contested South China Sea. China says the new alliance is part of a "cold-war mentality.

Also in the programme, four amateur astronauts are currently orbiting the earth in the first flight of its kind without a professional astronaut on board. And we hear from Australia where scientists have discovered a unintended positive consequence of wildfires, marine algae growth.

( Picture: US President Biden at podium with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on either side. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Taliban rule in Afghanistan: One month on

Next

16/09/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.