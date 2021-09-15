It's been exactly one month since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Now cash is in short supply, and the country is facing a mounting economic and political crisis. We hear from our correspondent Secunder Kermani reporting from near the northern Afghan city of Mazar e Sharif.

Also on the programme: the US Olympic champion, Simone Biles appears at a Senate hearing into the FBI's failings in the case of the team doctor who abused her and many other gymnasts; and we hear about the story of the child born to the mother in the Roe versus Wade case that legalised abortion in America.

(Photo: Afghanistan's Taliban-controlled central bank seizes a large amount of money from former top government officials Credit: Handout via REUTERS)