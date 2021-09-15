Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

South Korea says it had completed trials of a submarine launched ballistic missile. The announcement came hours after its neighbour North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles into the sea. Japan said the North Korean launch was 'outrageous'.

Just two days before Russia goes to the polls we hear about the unprecedented crackdown on dissent in the country.

Angry exchanges at a special tribunal in The Hague, where a pro-independence fighter from Kosovo is facing allegations of war crimes.

Also, we hear how health workers in France who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 risk being suspended without pay.

And how plastic in the oceans is affecting Whales and Dolphins and exacerbating climate change.

(Photo: South Korean television broadcast file footage in report about the North's latest test with ballistic missiles. Credit: Reuters.)