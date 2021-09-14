A new report has found that the number of these extremely hot days has more than doubled around the world over the last forty years. Meanwhile, a global survey has suggested that nearly 60% of young people say they are extremely worried about climate change. We look at this as well as what politicians in Europe have been saying about the challenges facing policy-makers.

Also on the programme: A look at Lebanon where ministers in a functioning government have met for the first time in more than a year; and Broadway star Sara Bareilles reflects on the world of theatre as it learns to live alongside COVID-19.

(Picture: Thermometer sign in Cordoba, southern Spain, credit: European Pressphoto Agency)