Main content

Climate change: World now sees twice as many days over 50C

The number rose to 26 days a year between 2010 and 2019

The number of extremely hot days every year when the temperature reaches 50C has doubled since the 1980s, a global BBC analysis has found. They also now happen in more areas of the world than before, presenting unprecedented challenges to human health and to how we live.

Also in the programme: poll highlights climate anxiety among youngsters, we hear from one; and Guinea’s military junta starts consultation to try to build a consensus after the country’s latest coup d'etat.

(Photo: A man takes a drink close to a street thermometer (reading 49 degrees Celsius, 120.2 Fahrenheit) in southern Spain on the 13th of August. Credit: EPA).

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Afghanistan: UN says country facing “most perilous hour”

Next

14/09/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.