The number of extremely hot days every year when the temperature reaches 50C has doubled since the 1980s, a global BBC analysis has found. They also now happen in more areas of the world than before, presenting unprecedented challenges to human health and to how we live.

Also in the programme: poll highlights climate anxiety among youngsters, we hear from one; and Guinea’s military junta starts consultation to try to build a consensus after the country’s latest coup d'etat.

(Photo: A man takes a drink close to a street thermometer (reading 49 degrees Celsius, 120.2 Fahrenheit) in southern Spain on the 13th of August. Credit: EPA).