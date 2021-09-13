Main content

Afghanistan: UN says country facing “most perilous hour”

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, has said the people of Afghanistan face perhaps their most perilous hour. Mr Guterres said one in three Afghans didn't know where their next meal would come from and that the poverty rate was spiralling.

Also on the programme: Reaction from Washington DC as Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies over America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan; and we reflect on the record number of environmental activists who were murdered last year

(Picture: Aid workers in Afghanistan Credit: Getty Images)

