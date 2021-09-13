North Korea has tested a new long-range cruise missile capable of hitting much of Japan, state media has said. Japan said it has "significant concerns".

North Korea has tested a new long-range cruise missile capable of hitting much of Japan, state media has said. The US military said the latest tests posed threats to the international community, and Japan said it has "significant concerns". We speak to a former South Korean general.

Also today, the UN Secretary General warns of a "looming humanitarian catastrophe" in Afghanistan; and for the second year in a row, a record number of environmental activists are reported to have been murdered around the world. We hear from the Philippines.

(Photo: Detail from undated combination photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the test firing of a long-range cruise missile, issued 13 September 2021. Credit: KCNA/EPA)