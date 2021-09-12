Main content

Iran: Monitoring deal is not a permanent solution says UN nuclear chief

The new UN-Iran deal allows for cameras to be fixed and monitoring to continue.

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, says it's solved its most urgent issue with Iran by striking a deal to continue the surveillance of some of its nuclear facilities. What does this mean for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)agreement? Also in the programme: Emma Raducanu makes tennis history and we hear from Lebanon where despite a new government, the country remains in crisis.

( Picture: Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi addresses the media after his arrival at the Vienna International Airport. Credit: Alex Halada)

