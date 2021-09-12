Inspectors from the UN's nuclear agency have been given permission to service surveillance equipment at sites in Iran after what have been described as constructive talks in Teheran. But will this save the Iran nuclear deal, the JCPOA?

Also in the programme: Pope Francis on a visit to Hungary where he’s met the anti-immigration prime minister, Viktor Orban; and we hear from a forensics specialist still trying to identify the remains of victims of the 9/11 attacks, 20 years on.

(Photo: Iranian Atomic Organization chief Mohammad Eslami, and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi during a joint press conference in Tehran, Iran, 12 September 2021. Credit: EPA)