Twenty years since 9/11

Reflections on the day's ceremonies to mark the anniversary of the attacks on the US

Ceremonies have been taking place to mark 20 years since the attacks on 11th September 2001 on the US. We’ll hear from Ground Zero in New York and from a woman who was in the World Trade Center when it came under attack. And we’ll ask, now that the Taliban is back in power in Afghanistan, could such attacks happen again.

PHOTO: A family member at the reflecting pool places a flag during a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2021 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

20 years on – the 9/11 attacks remembered

12/09/2021

