20 years on – the 9/11 attacks remembered

Ceremonies held to commemorate the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks on the US.

Ceremonies are being held to mark 20 years since the attacks on 11th September 2001 on targets in the US. We’ll hear from Ground Zero in New York and from a woman who was in the World Trade Center when it came under attack. And we’ll ask, now that the Taleban is back in power in Afghanistan, could such attacks happen again.

Photo: The One World Trade Center building on the day marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

