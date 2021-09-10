Main content

New government in Lebanon amid deepening crisis

Lebanon has a new government, after more than a year of deadlock and economic collapse. Newshour speaks to the new Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who is Lebanon's richest man.

A new government has been announced in Lebanon - more than a year after the previous one quit following the Beirut port explosion. Newshour speaks to the new Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who is Lebanon's richest man.

Also today: a New York fire chief remembers the events of 9/11; and why the melting ice sheet in Greenland could make devastating earthquakes more likely.

(Photo: Najib Mikati, Lebanon's wealthiest man, had been trying to form a government since July. Credit: Reuters)

