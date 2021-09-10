Main content
New government in Lebanon amid deepening crisis
A new government has been announced in Lebanon - more than a year after the previous one quit following the Beirut port explosion. Newshour speaks to the new Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who is Lebanon's richest man.
Also today: a New York fire chief remembers the events of 9/11; and why the melting ice sheet in Greenland could make devastating earthquakes more likely.
(Photo: Najib Mikati, Lebanon's wealthiest man, had been trying to form a government since July. Credit: Reuters)
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
