Main content

Biden and Xi have their first phone call in seven months

During the 90 minute conversation, Mr Biden spoke of the need to keep channels of communication open to prevent any misunderstandings that could lead to conflict.

During the 90 minutes conversation, Mr Biden spoke of the need to keep channels of communication open to prevent any misunderstandings that could lead to conflict. Mr Xi talked of the difficulties caused by America's stance towards China.

Also on the programme the head of Britain's security service MI5 says the Taliban's victory in Afghanistan will embolden Islamist extremists and the US prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

(Picture: President Biden of the US and President Xi of China. Credit: Getty)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

First foreigners fly out of Kabul since US pull-out

Next

10/09/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.