During the 90 minutes conversation, Mr Biden spoke of the need to keep channels of communication open to prevent any misunderstandings that could lead to conflict. Mr Xi talked of the difficulties caused by America's stance towards China.

Also on the programme the head of Britain's security service MI5 says the Taliban's victory in Afghanistan will embolden Islamist extremists and the US prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

(Picture: President Biden of the US and President Xi of China. Credit: Getty)