Main content

First foreigners fly out of Kabul since US pull-out

The first charter flight leaves Kabul since the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. But what about the hundreds of people still waiting to leave from Mazar-e-Sharif in the north?

The first charter flight leaves Kabul since the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. But what about the hundreds of people still waiting to leave from Mazar-e-Sharif in the north?

Also today; remembering Ahmed Shah Massoud, the Afghan leader assassinated by al-Qaeda two days before the 9/11 attacks; and the Kenyan President has called it a national disaster- we'll hear what drought is doing to families in the worst-hit parts.

(Photo: The first flight took more than 100 people from Kabul to Doha, the capital of Qatar. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Afghanistan: More protests against the Taliban

Next

10/09/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.