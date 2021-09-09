The first charter flight leaves Kabul since the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. But what about the hundreds of people still waiting to leave from Mazar-e-Sharif in the north?

The first charter flight leaves Kabul since the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. But what about the hundreds of people still waiting to leave from Mazar-e-Sharif in the north?

Also today; remembering Ahmed Shah Massoud, the Afghan leader assassinated by al-Qaeda two days before the 9/11 attacks; and the Kenyan President has called it a national disaster- we'll hear what drought is doing to families in the worst-hit parts.

(Photo: The first flight took more than 100 people from Kabul to Doha, the capital of Qatar. Credit: Getty Images)