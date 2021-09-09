Main content

Afghanistan: More protests against the Taliban

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Reports from northern Afghanistan say the Taliban have arrested more than a dozen protesters who held a rally despite a ban on demonstrations without permission.

Also on this day twenty years ago, the legendary Afghan fighter, Ahmed Shah Massoud was assassinated by al-Qaeda posing as journalists; we speak to his close friend who survived the attack.

We will talk to the White House Press Secretary at the time of 9/11 and hear what might happened to migrants crossing the English Channel.

(Photo: Women took to the streets on Wednesday - more protests have taken place on Thursday. Credit: Getty Images)

