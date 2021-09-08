Main content
The trial begins in Paris of those suspected of involvement in the 2015 jihadist attacks.
Fourteen men are accused of being involved in the deaths of 130 people in France. The trial will hear testimony from about 300 witnesses and is expected to last nine months.
Also on the programme we'll hear from Afghanistan about the latest protests against the Taliban and from Mexico where the Supreme Court's ruled that punishing women for having abortions is unconstitutional.
(Picture: Policemen secure the courthouse in Paris Credit: EPA / Petit Tesson)
