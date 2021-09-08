Main content

The trial begins in Paris of those suspected of involvement in the 2015 jihadist attacks.

Fourteen men are accused of being involved in the deaths of 130 people in France. The trial will hear testimony from about 300 witnesses and is expected to last nine months.

Fourteen men are accused of being involved in the deaths of 130 people in France. The trial will hear testimony from about 300 witnesses and is expected to last nine months.

Also on the programme we'll hear from Afghanistan about the latest protests against the Taliban and from Mexico where the Supreme Court's ruled that punishing women for having abortions is unconstitutional.

(Picture: Policemen secure the courthouse in Paris Credit: EPA / Petit Tesson)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

More defiant protests by women in Kabul

Next

09/09/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.