Main content

More defiant protests by women in Kabul

How should the world respond to Afghanistan's new interim government?

In defiance of the Taliban there have been further demonstrations by women in the Afghan capital, Kabul; we hear from a leading activist on how the world should react to the interim government.

Also in the programme: the trial begins of the sole surviving suspected gunman and nineteen other men accused of involvement in France's worst terrorist attack, that killed 130 people and injured hundreds more in November 2015; and we visit the shrinking glacier on Africa's highest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, which may be gone in ten years because of climate change.

(Picture: Afghan women shout slogans during protest in Kabul, 7 September 2021; Credit: Hoshang Hashimi /AFP)

