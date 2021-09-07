The new Afghan prime minister will be Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who is on a UN sanctions list. Anti-Taliban protests have taken place in the cities of Kabul and Herat.

Also on the programme, seven months after the generals seized power in Myanmar in a coup, the country's shadow government, made up of pro-democracy politicians, has called for its supporters to launch a defensive war. A protester in Myanmar tells us what she thinks of this call. And we hear from Peter Singer, the moral philosopher and author of "Animal Liberation" who has won the Berggruen Prize for Philosophy and Culture. Which he plans to give away.

(Picture: Zabhiullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesperson, announces the interim government during a press conference in Kabul CREDIT: EPA)