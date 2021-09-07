Main content

Myanmar shadow government calls for revolt against military rule

The NUG party wants civilians to concentrate on maintaining control of their areas

Myanmar shadow government calls for revolt against military rule The spokesperson of the National Unity Government of Myanmar, and former Special Envoy to the United Nations Dr Sasa explains why the people of Myanmar need to defend themselves. Also on the programme, El Salvador becomes the first country in the world to introduce bitcoin as legal tender and New South Wales in Australia announces new measures to tackle animal extinction across the state.

( Pic Demonstrators waved flags of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in Yangon Credit: EPA)

