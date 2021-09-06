The Afghan resistance movement denies Taliban has control of all of the Panjshir valley.

The Afghan resistance movement deny Taliban has control of all of the Panjshir valley. A member of the resistance tells Newshour they still control 'strategic valleys'.

Also in the programme: French film star Jean-Paul Belmondo dies; and former British prime minister Gordon Brown on global vaccine hoarding.

(Image: Men prepare for defence against the Taliban in Panjshir, Afghanistan August 22, 2021. Picture taken August 22, 2021. Credit: Aamaj News Agency via REUTERS)