Afghan resistance deny Taliban control Panjshir

The Afghan resistance movement denies Taliban has control of all of the Panjshir valley.

The Afghan resistance movement deny Taliban has control of all of the Panjshir valley. A member of the resistance tells Newshour they still control 'strategic valleys'.

Also in the programme: French film star Jean-Paul Belmondo dies; and former British prime minister Gordon Brown on global vaccine hoarding.

(Image: Men prepare for defence against the Taliban in Panjshir, Afghanistan August 22, 2021. Picture taken August 22, 2021. Credit: Aamaj News Agency via REUTERS)

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

07/09/2021 13:06 GMT

  Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.