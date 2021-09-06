Main content

The Taliban say they now control the Panjshir valley

Photographs of Taliban fighters apparently in the provincial capital Bazarak have appeared online. This was the only part of Afghanistan not in the hands of the Taliban.

Photographs of Taliban fighters apparently in the provincial capital Bazarak have appeared online. This was the only part of Afghanistan not in the hands of the Taliban. So what does this mean for regional stability? We hear from Raoof Hasan, the special adviser to Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Also on the programme, a court in Belarus has sentenced the opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova to eleven years in jail. We hear from her sister. And the Israeli authorities are conducting a huge search for six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from Gilboa prison, one of the country's most secure jails.

(Picture: Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesperson, talks with journalists in Kabul. Credit: EPA)

