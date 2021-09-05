Main content
Guinea: Soldiers claim to have seized power
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
The United Nations and the African Union have condemned a military coup in Guinea - in which President Alpha Conde was captured and forced from power.
Also on the programme: We hear from the wife of Michael Kovrig, a Canadian jailed in China on espionage charges; and the latest from Afghanistan following the killing of a female police officer after the Taliban takeover
(Picture: Soldiers on TV in Guinea, Credit: Guinea TV)
Yesterday 20:06GMT
