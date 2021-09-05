Main content

Guinea: Soldiers claim to have seized power

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The United Nations and the African Union have condemned a military coup in Guinea - in which President Alpha Conde was captured and forced from power.

Also on the programme: We hear from the wife of Michael Kovrig, a Canadian jailed in China on espionage charges; and the latest from Afghanistan following the killing of a female police officer after the Taliban takeover

(Picture: Soldiers on TV in Guinea, Credit: Guinea TV)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ethiopian army says 5,600 Tigrayan rebels killed since November

Next

06/09/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.