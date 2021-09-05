Opponents of the Ethiopian government say the number is false

The Ethiopian military says they have killed more than 5,600 Tigrayan rebels since November. A supporter of the rebels tells us that the claim is 'ludicrous'.

Also in the programme: the Tokyo Paralympic Games come to an end; and a prominent civil rights organisation in Hong Kong says it won’t hand over information about their activities to the police.

(Photo: Tigrayan forces have been invading neighbouring regions. Credit: AFP)