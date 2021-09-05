Main content
Ethiopian army says 5,600 Tigrayan rebels killed since November
Opponents of the Ethiopian government say the number is false
The Ethiopian military says they have killed more than 5,600 Tigrayan rebels since November. A supporter of the rebels tells us that the claim is 'ludicrous'.
Also in the programme: the Tokyo Paralympic Games come to an end; and a prominent civil rights organisation in Hong Kong says it won’t hand over information about their activities to the police.
(Photo: Tigrayan forces have been invading neighbouring regions. Credit: AFP)
