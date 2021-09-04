The head of Pakistan's military intelligence agency, General Faiz Hameed, has been visiting Kabul where he's reportedly been holding talks with Taliban officials. Sources in Pakistan said he came to discuss security and the management of the border.

Also on the programme: Following President Biden’s announcement of the declassification of 9/11 government documents, we get reaction from a campaigner who lost her husband in the attacks; and is climate change going to determine the fate of the komodo dragon?

(Picture: Armored vehicles are seen in front of the presidential palace in Kabul Credit: Reuters)