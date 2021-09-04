Main content

Taliban meet resistance in Panjshir Valley

The Taliban prepares to announce a new government after gunfire in the capital, thought to be celebratory, strikes fear into Kabul residents.

The Taliban is preparing to announce a new government after heavy gunfire overnight in the capital Kabul - thought to be celebratory - left some residents afraid to leave their homes. Meanwhile fighting between the Taliban and opposition fighters in the Panjshir Valley has resulted in reports of hundreds of casualties.

Also in the programme: President Biden has ordered the declassification of some secret documents from the government investigation into the 9/11 terror attacks of 2001; and how an Artificial Intelligence composed music based on sketches from Beethoven's unfinished 10th Symphony.

Photo: Fighters in the Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan. Credit: Getty Images.

