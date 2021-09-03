A valley some 100 km northwest of Kabul is the last piece remaining before the Taliban can claim total control over Afghanistan. Resistance fighters have been ramping up their campaign against Taliban forces, but what chance do they really stand?

Also in the programme: how does the US plan to engage with a new Taliban government? We ask Obama White House staffer Brett Bruen. And a hedge fund in the US is slammed with a $7 billion tax settlement – possibly the largest in US history.

Image: An anti-Taliban machine-gunner in Panjshir on Thursday. Credit: AFP.