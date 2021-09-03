Main content
Afghanistan: Fighting intensifies in holdout valley of Panjshir
Resistance fighters try to defend Panjshir valley from Taliban forces
A valley some 100 km northwest of Kabul is the last piece remaining before the Taliban can claim total control over Afghanistan. Resistance fighters have been ramping up their campaign against Taliban forces, but what chance do they really stand?
Also in the programme: how does the US plan to engage with a new Taliban government? We ask Obama White House staffer Brett Bruen. And a hedge fund in the US is slammed with a $7 billion tax settlement – possibly the largest in US history.
Image: An anti-Taliban machine-gunner in Panjshir on Thursday. Credit: AFP.
Last on
Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Next
Broadcast
- Yesterday 20:06GMTBBC World Service