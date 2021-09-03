Main content

Afghanistan: Fighting intensifies in holdout valley of Panjshir

Resistance fighters try to defend Panjshir valley from Taliban forces

A valley some 100 km northwest of Kabul is the last piece remaining before the Taliban can claim total control over Afghanistan. Resistance fighters have been ramping up their campaign against Taliban forces, but what chance do they really stand?

Also in the programme: how does the US plan to engage with a new Taliban government? We ask Obama White House staffer Brett Bruen. And a hedge fund in the US is slammed with a $7 billion tax settlement – possibly the largest in US history.

Image: An anti-Taliban machine-gunner in Panjshir on Thursday. Credit: AFP.

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Mullah Baradar tipped as Taliban leader

Next

04/09/2021 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.