Taliban sources say co-founder Mullah Baradar will lead a new Afghan government. Meanwhile heavy fighting has been taking place in Panjshir as the Taliban seek to crush resistance.

Also in the programme: Bangladesh's foreign minister; and life as a disabled person in Japan.

(Image: A still image taken from video shows Mullah Baradar Akhund, a senior official of the Taliban, making a video statement Credit: Reuters)